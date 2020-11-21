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Huge & VERY Timely Message From The Lord: The Eagle is Shot Dead Dream given 12-28-11 Sr. Pastor T.D. Hale
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177 views • November 21, 2020
The Eagle is Shot Dead Dream given 12-28-11 Sr. Pastor T.D. Hale
http://joe-ouellette.blogspot.com/2012/07/eagle-is-shot-dead-dream-given-12-28-11.html
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http://joe-ouellette.blogspot.com/2012/07/eagle-is-shot-dead-dream-given-12-28-11.html
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Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
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ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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