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ANTIFA EXPOSED THE TRUTH ABOUT ALBERTA’S “ANTI RACISTS” AND THE “WHITE SUPREMACISTS” WHO OPPOSE THEM
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38 views • October 09, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


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Antifa is at it again this time stirring up trouble in Alberta Canada as they continue to cause violence then claim to be the victim. Over the past several weeks tensions have been escalating between Antifa and those who wish to expose them for who they really are. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Pat King, a man who is currently the target of a far left “anti racist” campaign that seeks to silence him at any costs!

Subscribe to Pat’s channel to help him reach 1k subs so that he can live stream these events!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5pi-eke3u4yjexVyJewzJg

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crimeschoolantifamaskblmcanadawhite supremacistngopress for truthanti racists
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