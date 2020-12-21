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'Another Imperial Quagmire?' - Dr Ivan Eland Interviewed About Libya on Freedomain Radio
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6 views • December 21, 2020
Dr Eland discusses the latest US foreign policy disaster. Ivan Eland is Senior Fellow and Director of the Center on Peace & Liberty at The Independent Institute. http://www.freedomainradio.com Article: http://www.fdrurl.com/eland1
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