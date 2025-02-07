RT News - February 7 2025 6AM GMT

February 7, 2025

America takes aim at the International Criminal Court. Donald Trump unleashes sanctions on the ICC, claiming its arrest warrant on Israeli officials is an abuse of power. Benjamin Netanyahu right there on board with Trump's vision to send Gazans into exile. However, we speak with a member of the Hamas Political Bureau who fires back saying the people decide for themselves. The USAID revelations grow. Wikileaks reveals the deep-state agency sponsors thousands of so-called journalists worldwide, manufacturing the mainstream narrative, and silencing the stories that don't tow the Western line.









