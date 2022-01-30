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Canadian Truckers Fighting For Freedom Opposing Crimes Against Humanity
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242 views • January 30, 2022
The Power of The Blue Collar and we at SSN dedicate this Bulls Eye Clip to all those who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty, sweat, and work endless hours to keep the world supplied with food and the goods needed in the everyday life of a free society.
Interviews with Canadian Truckers relating to their convoy to Ottawa in protest of the Mandates placed on their industry and in general over the population of the Free World.
The Truckers intend to send a clear message to the Canadian Parliament and Prime Minister Trudy (Trudeau) that free societies have the right to choose what is right for them and not tyrannical government bureaucrats.
You will hear Trudy’s lies and response followed by the words of qualified hands on physicians
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized generated from other sources.
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See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
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GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
Interviews with Canadian Truckers relating to their convoy to Ottawa in protest of the Mandates placed on their industry and in general over the population of the Free World.
The Truckers intend to send a clear message to the Canadian Parliament and Prime Minister Trudy (Trudeau) that free societies have the right to choose what is right for them and not tyrannical government bureaucrats.
You will hear Trudy’s lies and response followed by the words of qualified hands on physicians
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized generated from other sources.
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
Keywords
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