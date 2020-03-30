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I Picked a Helluva Day to Quit Caffeine
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5 views • March 30, 2020
It’s important to keep yourself mentally engaged and challenged during this trying time. It’s easy to fall into a routine of watching TV or playing video games for hours on end, but when it’s time to get back to work and life outside of quarantine, if all you’ve done is sit around, you’re gonna be in for a rude awakening. Stay active, challenge yourself daily, and strive to be a little better every day.
Back to Basics Workout Program:
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Back to Basics Workout Program:
https://gumroad.com/l/GcNBk
Use Promo Code: QUARANTINE for 50% off!
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
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