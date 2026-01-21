© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Alex Jones Show - 1/20/26
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 4 days ago
TUESDAY TRANSMISSION: Trump Is On His Way To Davos As Tensions With Europe Reach Historic Highs! Two Officers Shot In Portland During Antifa Action At ICE Facility! Ilhan Omar Officially Under Criminal Investigation For Record Welfare Fraud! PLUS- Stock Market Drops! Journalist Ezra Levant Of Rebel News Joins The Alex Jones Show Reporting From The World Economic Forum In Davos, Switzerland! Watch His Confrontation With Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry, Eric Schmidt, & Others HERE! MUST-WATCH/SHARE! — FULL SHOW 1/20/26
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.