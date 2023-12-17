MOST BANNED VIDEO ON INTERNET - Dr. Erickson COVID-19 briefing in April 2020

This is the doctors’ video that has been banned by Youtube for not following their fascist “community standards” under the guise of “misinformation”. Yes, this is censorship happening right here in the U.S.A. What’s more shocking is that youtube has now gone to the radical extreme of banning even real doctors with real data, who are simply revealing the science of microbiology as experts in their field with over 40 years of combined experience in immunology. Since their dissenting view goes against the mainstream, global-centric World Health Organization (WHO) and CDC narratives on COVID-19 response, these doctors’ briefing is being banned across the worldwide net. Even Vimeo has removed their medical briefing.

Share this page with everyone you know. Get the truth out there! Since this is hosted on our own website at Saved Magazine, it cannot be removed by the Nazi Communists at Youtube. “Community standards” = Communist Standards.

Two doctors in Kern County are sharing a differing opinion. They say sheltering in place is doing more harm than good. Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care refuse to wear masks outside. They say the longer people stay inside, the more their immune system drops. They’re calling for Kern County to reopen immediately.

“If you have no symptoms, you should be able to return to work,” Erickson said Wednesday. “Are you an asymptomatic viral shedder? Maybe. But we can’t test all of humanity … the major events, the sporting events, these are nonessential. Let’s get back to those slowly. Let’s start with schools.”

“The immune system is built by exposure to antigens: viruses, bacteria,” states Dr. Erickson. “When you’re a little child crawling on the ground, putting stuff in your mouth, viruses and bacteria come in. You form an antigen antibody complex. You form IgG IgM. This is how your immune system is built. You don’t take a small child put them in bubble wrap in a room and say, “go have a healthy immune system.”

The professional, medical opinion of Dr. Erickson and Dr. Massih based on their scientific research, testing, and analysis, is that America needs to open back up and that the response to COVID-19 has not been proportionate to the crises. Staying at home and “sheltering in place” is actually a dangerous practice in that we need to interact with the outside world and other people in order to build and allow our immune systems to ward off viruses, such as the novel coronavirus. As microbiologists, they are more than qualified to understand the “good” bacteria and flora that our bodies utilize in conjunction with our immune systems to stave off harmful bacteria and viruses.

“This is immunology, microbiology 101.”

When Drs. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi of Accelerated Urgent Care held a press conference last week, their goal was to galvanize policymakers to reopen the economy.

The California-based hospital owners may have uncorked a bigger story.

During their long discussion with reporters, Dr. Erickson noted he has spoken to numerous physicians who say they are being pressured to add COVID-19 to death certificates and diagnostic lists—even when the novel coronavirus appears to have no relation to the victim’s cause of death.