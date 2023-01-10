https://gettr.com/post/p24dsbpf163 2023.01.08 As Mr. McCarthy steps into the role of House Speaker, the U.S. will definitely start looking into the origins of the virus. In the meantime, the NFSC (New Federal State of China) has been constantly making the effort to separate the Chinese people from the CCP. Some of the civilized countries such as the U.S., European countries and Japan have been more and more aware of the importance of separating the ordinary Chinese people from the CCP and that the CCP is the root cause of all disasters.

麦肯锡上台以后，美国一定会开始病毒溯源。同时，在新中国联邦坚持不断的呼吁下，美国、欧洲、日本等文明国家越来越多地认识到，要把中国共产党和中国人民分开，而中国共产党才是一切灾难的根源。