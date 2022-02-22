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X22 Report B 02. 21. 22.
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520 views • February 22, 2022
Ep. 2708b - Durham Has Only Scraped The Surface, Peace Through Strength
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The [DS] is having a very difficult time with Truth Social, they are in panic mode. Putin just ran circles around the Biden administration, Putin just established peace and took another piece of Ukraine away from the [DS]. Durham has only scraped the surface, he will produce more information that goes much deeper. Devolution is moving forward, the military is the only way and the military is in control.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The #1 Gadget For Blackouts Here: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is having a very difficult time with Truth Social, they are in panic mode. Putin just ran circles around the Biden administration, Putin just established peace and took another piece of Ukraine away from the [DS]. Durham has only scraped the surface, he will produce more information that goes much deeper. Devolution is moving forward, the military is the only way and the military is in control.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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