Situation Update, June 30, 2022 - Food inflation DESPERATION leads to VIOLENT ATTACKS in grocery stores

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As food inflation worsens, a sense of desperation is seizing the minds of the American people, and some of them are lashing out in acts of violence against workers at grocery stores and other food retail locations. America is now seeing a shocking rise in retail location violence that seems destined to only get worse.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-30-food-inflation-desperation-leads-to-violent-attacks-in-grocery-stores.html
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58:50 Grocery Violence
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