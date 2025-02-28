BrightLearn - The Threat of CBDCs and Financial Freedom, an interview with Aaron Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode features a deep and urgent discussion with Aaron Day, a crypto advocate and founder of the Daylight Freedom Foundation, who warns against the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as a threat to financial freedom and individual liberty, while also exploring decentralized alternatives and the importance of taking proactive steps to build a more resilient and independent financial ecosystem.
