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Didn't See This Coming: EU Parliament Reject Orwellian "Vaccine" Mandates In Favor Of Human Rights
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120 views • October 23, 2021
European Union Members of Parliament are coming out strongly against the Human Rights abuses that have come about as a result of the NWO's "Green-Pass" vaccine mandates. They are saying that governments across Europe (and the world) are violating the fundamental freedoms of its citizens, which are enshrined in law.
The MPs are making it clear that the "Covid-Agenda" has nothing to do with science, nor public health, but rather is intended to bring about a Totalitarian system that eliminates even the most basic of human rights in order to enslave the population.
Did anyone anticipate that members of the European Union would be coming out against the New World Order?
The MPs are making it clear that the "Covid-Agenda" has nothing to do with science, nor public health, but rather is intended to bring about a Totalitarian system that eliminates even the most basic of human rights in order to enslave the population.
Did anyone anticipate that members of the European Union would be coming out against the New World Order?
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