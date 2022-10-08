Demons and fallen angels (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org. His main channel is SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg





Satan and his angels were cast down on earth by God according to Revelation 12:9. The world is afflicted by demons or fallen angels and evil spirits that come from satan. Lying wonders come from the devil. 1 Peter 5:8 says, Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour





In Ephesians 6:12-18, Paul warns Christ’s followers that, For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints.





Please turn to Jesus Christ and accept Him as your Saviour! Repent from your ways and live a holy life that is pleasing to Him by obeying His commandments (Exodus 203:17), flee worldliness and spiritualism and obey Christ in faith through the Holy Spirit.





May the Creator of the heaven, the earth, the sea and all that in them is grant you peace and blessings through the Holy Spirit.





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]