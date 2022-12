LIVE Vaxxed Blood KILLS Newborn Baby After LETHAL Blood Transfusion, Mother SPEAKS OUT!

Stew Peters Show





Dec 29, 2022





Vaccinated blood is killing babies!

Cornelia Hertzler joins to share how her 1-month-old baby Alexander died of a massive blood clot, after being forced to receive vaccinated blood!

Now, the hospital is denying they ever treated or saw Alexander, and they are running for cover after his horrific death! Support Cornelia's Fight For Justice for her baby HERE: https://givesendgo.com/G9KZ3?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9KZ3





Athletes are failing post-vaccination!

Kevin McMillan joins the show to expose how the AstraZeneca and Pfizer injections caused his heart to haywire!

McMillan was an avid athlete, but now he's crippled by paralyzing nerve responses, and killer heart rates!





It's time to make them accountable!

Steve Kirsch joins to expose how the Elites are keeping the people convinced the vaccine will save us!

The people are waking up and are realizing the shot kills. Now, how do we take conversation to the Elites?





The shots are destroying the blue collar workers!

Danielle Baker joins to detail how her life was brought to a holt, after she was mandated to take the jab. Her speech is heavily impaired, and her body is falling apart. Baker's family is waiting for Danielle's recovery with little hope.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22ytmg-live-vaxxed-blood-kills-newborn-baby-after-lethal-blood-transfusion-mother-.html