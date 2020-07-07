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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - TPOM debunks+Alien Abduction-ofFamily ) - OT Chan Live#250
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14 views • July 07, 2020
#UFOS #THIRDPHASEOFMOON #MUFON #ALIENS
Topics:
1) Gen Talk - Recent Trolls, Re-Cap Con Mak Call-in and if any new info
to come to light
2) More info on MUFON case involving Alien and Family
of Virginia
3) Ghost Adverntures HAG in Mirror Photo on recent episode
analyzed
4) MUFON loss it - Promoting Greer BS Movie full of fake
claims and non-UFO photos and videos again.
5) WhoTookMyMojo vs TPOM comment LOL
6) TPOM video analysis.. I will provide the correct solutions
to the so called UFO videos again, and others that back me
up.. even if they dont promote my work aka debunker Scott,
7) More MUFON cases looked over.
Topics (with markers):
1) Gen Talk - Recent Trolls, Re-Cap Con Mak Call-in and if any new
info to come to light
2) More info on MUFON case involving Alien and Family
of Virginia
@ 10:29 mark or https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=629
3) Ghost Adverntures HAG in Mirror Photo on recent episode
analyzed
@ 33:25 mark or https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=2005
4) MUFON loss it - Promoting Greer BS Movie full of fake
claims and non-UFO photos and videos again.
@ 38:04 mark or
https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=2284
5) WhoTookMyMojo vs TPOM comment LOL
@ 45:39 mark or
https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=2739
6) TPOM video analysis.. I will provide the correct solutions
to the so called UFO videos again, and others that back me
up.. even if they dont promote my work aka debunker Scott,
@ 48:03 mark or https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=2883
7) More MUFON cases looked over. @ 2:14:44 mark or
https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=8084
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
Topics:
1) Gen Talk - Recent Trolls, Re-Cap Con Mak Call-in and if any new info
to come to light
2) More info on MUFON case involving Alien and Family
of Virginia
3) Ghost Adverntures HAG in Mirror Photo on recent episode
analyzed
4) MUFON loss it - Promoting Greer BS Movie full of fake
claims and non-UFO photos and videos again.
5) WhoTookMyMojo vs TPOM comment LOL
6) TPOM video analysis.. I will provide the correct solutions
to the so called UFO videos again, and others that back me
up.. even if they dont promote my work aka debunker Scott,
7) More MUFON cases looked over.
Topics (with markers):
1) Gen Talk - Recent Trolls, Re-Cap Con Mak Call-in and if any new
info to come to light
2) More info on MUFON case involving Alien and Family
of Virginia
@ 10:29 mark or https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=629
3) Ghost Adverntures HAG in Mirror Photo on recent episode
analyzed
@ 33:25 mark or https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=2005
4) MUFON loss it - Promoting Greer BS Movie full of fake
claims and non-UFO photos and videos again.
@ 38:04 mark or
https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=2284
5) WhoTookMyMojo vs TPOM comment LOL
@ 45:39 mark or
https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=2739
6) TPOM video analysis.. I will provide the correct solutions
to the so called UFO videos again, and others that back me
up.. even if they dont promote my work aka debunker Scott,
@ 48:03 mark or https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=2883
7) More MUFON cases looked over. @ 2:14:44 mark or
https://youtu.be/HerFdo0-3fc?t=8084
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
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