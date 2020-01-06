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Congestive heart failure and stem cells
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363 views • January 06, 2020
www.dreambody.clinic (833) 445-9089 [email protected] facebook.com/dreambodyclinic
We have treated several patients that present heart related issues such as congestive heart failure. In this video Josh explains how good are stem cells for treating heart related problems and more importantly how our stem cell IV treatment is really effective to target heart problems. As he mentions, through this method the stem cells go first to the lungs and the heart, after there about 20% spread throughout the body through the blood. So about 80% stays within the lungs and the heart. The stem cells there will target inflammation and guide the cellular repair.
We have seen patients on the verge of needing a heart transplant heal all the way to being at normal rates 9 month after the IV treatment. It is important to mention that the stem cells won't be able to fix mechanical issues such as a faulty valve. To learn more get a hold of us or go to our website were we post in depth information and treatment follow ups!
We have treated several patients that present heart related issues such as congestive heart failure. In this video Josh explains how good are stem cells for treating heart related problems and more importantly how our stem cell IV treatment is really effective to target heart problems. As he mentions, through this method the stem cells go first to the lungs and the heart, after there about 20% spread throughout the body through the blood. So about 80% stays within the lungs and the heart. The stem cells there will target inflammation and guide the cellular repair.
We have seen patients on the verge of needing a heart transplant heal all the way to being at normal rates 9 month after the IV treatment. It is important to mention that the stem cells won't be able to fix mechanical issues such as a faulty valve. To learn more get a hold of us or go to our website were we post in depth information and treatment follow ups!
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