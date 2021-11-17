The Fall of Lucifer, His Strategies, and YOUR Plan for VICTORY!

Description and source Hope Through Prophecy

In this full-production video, you will learn about the rise and fall of Lucifer, also known as the devil, or Satan. You will discover his subtle strategies to defeat you, and learn you can be victorious! This video will explore the specific role Lucifer had in Heaven, and allegations that He made against God – this is often not covered in similar videos, and is essential to our understanding of salvation and the battle between good and evil. We will explore Isaiah 14 and Ezekiel 28 in order to cast the spotlight on this powerful fallen angel. We will learn what led to his expulsion from Heaven, and how demons came to this earth. Many see the chaos, confusion, and death in this world, and ask “How could a God of love allow this?” “Is God to blame for all of the pain and suffering on this planet?” This video will address these popular questions, and will explain why God permits this rebellion to continue and run its course for the time being. Most importantly, you will see how the “great controversy” between good and evil relates to you, and how the devil works to destroy you. It is critical that we have a good understanding of the battle plans of our enemy. It is also essential that we know how we can be victorious!