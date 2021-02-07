BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Prophets, Miracles, Signs & Wonders - What's Up Prof? 30
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
309 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • February 07, 2021
In Episode 30 we look at some of the current prophecies made by various prominent proclaimed prophets. The Bible warns us that in the end time deception will be prevalent, therefore we especially need to be rooted in the Word to discern between the true and false, to prepare us for the time ahead.

What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKVznUihQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT

Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Sid Roth's It's Supernatural! YouTube Channel - George Washington's Trump Vision (He Saw the End)
https://youtu.be/1J0YU86J9w8

Jewish Voice YouTube Channel - The Harbinger II, Part 1 - Jonathan Cahn
https://youtu.be/R89O2ML0mgE

The Disciple YouTube Channel - 4 Prosperity evangelists to die on the same day
https://youtu.be/Uma4bkzle8c

The Disciple YouTube Channel - End signs. Two prophetic dreams. from, a midnight cry. Trump and events that will follow
https://youtu.be/ZvqBR-olIwQ

Encounter Today YouTube Channel – Lou Engle’s Dream of Donald Trump
https://youtu.be/qY4HbiCAXPM

Trump issues Presidential Disaster Declaration for California
https://www.foxnews.com/us/trump-issues-presidential-disaster-declaration-for-california

https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/israeli-rabbi-says-hes-already-holding-meetings-with-messiah/

https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/top-rabbis-look-at-the-signs-messiah-is-coming/

https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/israel-welcomes-the-kings-of-the-gentiles/

Maranatha, p. 192.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+192.6&;suggestion=0

Manuscript Releases, vol. 5 [Nos. 260-346], p. 352.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=5MR+352.1&;suggestion=0

Maranatha, p. 208.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Mar+208.4&;suggestion=0

#WalterVeith #Prophets #Miracles #SignsAndWonders #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Keywords
upwalterveithwhatsprof
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 &#8220;Likely Noncitizens&#8221;

DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 “Likely Noncitizens”

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy