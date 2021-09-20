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LETS TALK : Splinterlands 20,000 DEC : Tournament
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30 views • September 20, 2021
LETS TALK : SPLINTERLANDS 20,000 DEC : TOURNAMENT
ON 8.8.2021 at 10am, D.Buzz will be hosting a wicked big Splinterlands tournment.
The entrance fee is only 1 DEC.
Best part is all playing card edditions are available to be used, no legendary cards can be used and, everyone iscapped at Silver level stats. This will make a level playing field for all players and highlight the need for strategy and cunning to win the matches.
Tournament Here > https://splinterlands.com/?p=tournament&;id=bae5ed9aa60fd13288d17e15b26ef6894f3e5fb4
The competition kicks off in just under two days. and at the time of writing their are already 201 contestants entered into the fray. Will you join as well?
If Splinterlands is not your game, no problem, You can still win 15 HIVE by helping us get the word out.
Go to > https://peakd.com/hive-140217/@dbuzz/win-15-hive-the-weekly-challenge-from-dbuzz-round-56
In the challenge section and make a buzz on D.Buzz with that, then post a link to that buzz in the comments. Next Monday we select the winner!
Thanks for joining us and we hope to see you on the battlefield!
- The D.BUZZ
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on Discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
ON 8.8.2021 at 10am, D.Buzz will be hosting a wicked big Splinterlands tournment.
The entrance fee is only 1 DEC.
Best part is all playing card edditions are available to be used, no legendary cards can be used and, everyone iscapped at Silver level stats. This will make a level playing field for all players and highlight the need for strategy and cunning to win the matches.
Tournament Here > https://splinterlands.com/?p=tournament&;id=bae5ed9aa60fd13288d17e15b26ef6894f3e5fb4
The competition kicks off in just under two days. and at the time of writing their are already 201 contestants entered into the fray. Will you join as well?
If Splinterlands is not your game, no problem, You can still win 15 HIVE by helping us get the word out.
Go to > https://peakd.com/hive-140217/@dbuzz/win-15-hive-the-weekly-challenge-from-dbuzz-round-56
In the challenge section and make a buzz on D.Buzz with that, then post a link to that buzz in the comments. Next Monday we select the winner!
Thanks for joining us and we hope to see you on the battlefield!
- The D.BUZZ
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on Discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
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