[Mar 24, 2023] Skiba News Nation Episode 40 - & (The Protocol that Kills) Book Premier (19.7K views on YouTube) [Skiba News Nation]

EPISODE 40 - SKIBA NEWS NATION
Host: Jeremiah Skiba and Co-Host: Jake Grant Discuss:
• CURRENT NEWS
- A i-Mania is Spreading Like a Virus
- George Soros Trying to Undermine our Democracy.
- Attempting to Make Trump a Political Prisoner
- Confronting Fauci to His Face
- Russel Brand Exposing Pfizer on Bill Maher’s Show
- Nimrod And His Burial Place
• AN ALL NEW OPA’S CORNER
• HISTORY
- The Nuremberg Code, And How It’s Relevant Today!
- And Our Very Special Guest, @JeremiahSkiba ’s Mom @sheilaskiba On Her Upcoming Book About @RobSkiba , “The Protocol That Kills”
