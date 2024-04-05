[Mar 24, 2023] Skiba News Nation Episode 40 - & (The Protocol that Kills) Book Premier (19.7K views on YouTube) [Skiba News Nation]

EPISODE 40 - SKIBA NEWS NATION

Host: Jeremiah Skiba and Co-Host: Jake Grant Discuss:

• CURRENT NEWS

- A i-Mania is Spreading Like a Virus

- George Soros Trying to Undermine our Democracy.

- Attempting to Make Trump a Political Prisoner

- Confronting Fauci to His Face

- Russel Brand Exposing Pfizer on Bill Maher’s Show

- Nimrod And His Burial Place

• AN ALL NEW OPA’S CORNER

⬇️Show Opa Some Love And Subscribe To His YouTube Channel⬇️

- https://youtube.com/channel/UCLIF_9CyK82NzY6ufEQ5iMw

• HISTORY

- The Nuremberg Code, And How It’s Relevant Today!

- And Our Very Special Guest, @JeremiahSkiba ’s Mom @sheilaskiba On Her Upcoming Book About @RobSkiba , “The Protocol That Kills”

⬇️SIGN UP FOR SHEILA SKIBA'S BOOK⬇️

https://theprotocolthatkills.com/contact/#sign-up

⬇️OUR WEBSITE⬇️

https://skibanewsnation.com

⬇️FAN LINK⬇️

https://fanlink.to/skibanewsnation

***MEDICAL DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT MEDICAL EXPERTS NOR GIVING MEDICAL ADVICE***