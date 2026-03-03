On Sep 23 only few were ready for rapture but God’s terrifying dreams made thousands of sheep repent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). On Joshua's rapture prediction September 23, 2025 only a few real Christians were ready for the rapture, but God’s terrifying dreams & visions of the coming Tribulation Age judgment upon the earth, and his Holy Spirit's convictions of their hearts, and God’s bringing us real Christians to fast & pray & intercede for months, have made thousands of "lost sheep" lukewarm Christians repent, and be sanctified from their sins, and be prepared for Jesus' return to rapture his Church saints "Bride of Christ." Hlengiwe says there are now thousands. There are now even people who were not Christians, too. Glory & praise & thanks be to our God!
