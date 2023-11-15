Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Save Your Life Video Collection - Dr John Christopher & Dr Richard Schulze (9 of 12)
channel image
CuresWanted
640 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
50 views
Published 15 hours ago

Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds.


Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus

Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat


https://www.bitchute.com/video/HkLNhqj5Mpbe/

Keywords
cancerdetoxorganiccirculationinfectionkidneycolon cancerkidney cancerdr richard schulzesave your lifebladderhot and colddr john christophersave your life videosam biserincurables programherbal lecturessave your life video collectionnegative emotionswild crafteddetox teaelimination organs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket