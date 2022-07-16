FULL SHOW: Saudi Arabia Disrespects Joe Biden Upon Arrival After He Fails Another Teleprompter Reading

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As Joe Biden’s Middle East trip heads to Saudi Arabia, he makes one last speaking fumble in Israel before the Saudi delegation blatantly disrespects Biden for the whole world to see. Meanwhile, back at home even CNN is talking about how bad the economy is under Biden. Merrick Garland has a bad history as a Government Agent. The story told by Chris Emory on today’s show will shock and horrify Americans on who Garland really is. Lindsey Graham, known as Patriot Barbie, had her business shut down during covid. Since then she has been a great advocate for America's constitutional rights. She tells her story on the air. Owen Shroyer also covers all the latest breaking news.