Starting first with those who were cursed, (note that

the wicked men still had a choice, they could have

escaped the plague and be not condemned) to understand

what it is about, we will compare this curse of the Jews

of the time of the Lord Jesus Christ who rejected him, to

the blessings of the 144,000 of the Tribes of Israel who

were redeemed:



Revelation 16:

8 And the fourth angel poured out his vial upon the sun;

and power was given unto him to scorch men with fire.

9 And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed

the name of God, which hath power over these plagues:

and they repented not to give him glory.



Deuteronomy 32:24

They shall be burnt with hunger, and devoured with burning

heat, and with bitter destruction: I will also send the

teeth of beasts upon them, with the poison of serpents

of the dust.



The curse of Revelation 16:8-9 can only be understood

by comparing it to the Blessings of the 144,000 of

New Jerusalem. The curse of those who were destroyed

is exactly the opposite of the Blessings of the 144,000

who were saved.



Ezekiel 34:29

And I will raise up for them a plant of renown, and they

shall be no more consumed with hunger in the land, neither

bear the shame of the heathen any more.



Isaiah 49:

8 Thus saith the Lord, In an acceptable time have I heard

thee, and in a day of salvation have I helped thee: and I

will preserve thee, and give thee for a covenant of the

people, to establish the earth, to cause to inherit the

desolate heritages;

9 That thou mayest say to the prisoners, Go forth; to

them that are in darkness, Shew yourselves. They shall

feed in the ways, and their pastures shall be in all

high places.

10:They shall not hunger nor thirst; neither shall the

heat nor sun smite them: for he that hath mercy on them

shall lead them, even by the springs of water shall he

guide them.



Psalms 121:

4 Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber

nor sleep.

5 The Lord is thy keeper: the Lord is thy shade upon

thy right hand.

6 The sun shall not smite thee by day, nor the moon

by night.

7 The Lord shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall

preserve thy soul.



Isaiah 60:

19 The sun shall be no more thy light by day; neither

for brightness shall the moon give light unto thee:

but the Lord shall be unto thee an everlasting light,

and thy God thy glory.

20 Thy sun shall no more go down; neither shall thy moon

withdraw itself: for the Lord shall be thine everlasting

light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended.



Revelation 7:15-17

15 Therefore are they before the throne of God, and serve

him day and night in his temple: and he that sitteth on

the throne shall dwell among them.

16 They shall hunger no more, neither thirst any more;

neither shall the sun light on them, nor any heat.

17 For the Lamb which is in the midst of the throne

shall feed them, and shall lead them unto living

fountains of waters: and God shall wipe away all tears

from their eyes.



Isaiah 25:

6 And in this mountain shall the Lord of hosts make unto

all people a feast of fat things, a feast of wines on

the lees, of fat things full of marrow, of wines on the

lees well refined.

7 And he will destroy in this mountain the face of the

covering cast over all people, and the vail that is

spread over all nations.

8 He will swallow up death in victory; and the Lord God

will wipe away tears from off all faces; and the rebuke

of his people shall he take away from off all the earth:

for the Lord hath spoken it.

9 And it shall be said in that day, Lo, this is our God;

we have waited for him, and he will save us: this is the

Lord; we have waited for him, we will be glad and rejoice

in his salvation.



Revelation 21:

1 And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first

heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there

was no more sea.

2 And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming

down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned

for her husband.

3 And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold,

the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with

them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall

be with them, and be their God.

4 And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and

there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying,

neither shall there be any more pain: for the former

things are passed away.



Revelation 21:

22 And I saw no temple therein: for the Lord God Almighty

and the Lamb are the temple of it.

23 And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon,

to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and

the Lamb is the light thereof.



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