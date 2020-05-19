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Stacy Abrams Bombshell VP Candidate or Just Another Biden Bomb? Wash Post Runs Cringeworthy Spotlight on Abrams
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7 views • May 19, 2020
Stacey Abrams lost in the Georgia gubernatorial race and began the Hillary whine before the votes were fully counted. Now, there is a push to run her as Uncle Joe's VP. The Wash Post ran about the sappiest description you could imagine depicting Abrams as practically a Goddess prompting immediate memes with her and Joe. Pick her Joe. She'll be about as much help as legs on a snake.
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