Código de barras de ADN con punto Cuántico - DNA barcoding us with Quantum Dot

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Beginning in Dec hydrogel will be saturating us - Quantum dot A partir de diciembre. estaremos saturados de hidrógeno - Punto cuántico --------------------------- Informacion de Hidrogel y Punto cuántico https://lorenaserrano918345030.wordpress.com/hidrogel-y-quantum-dot/ Information on Hydrogel and Quantum Dot https://lorenaserrano918345030.wordpress.com/hydrogel-and-quantum-dot/ vídeos que tienen protocolos de desintoxicación videos that have detox protocols 1- https://www.brighteon.com/8214dde9-88e2-4df8-afb7-b38cef8d5a61 2 - https://www.brighteon.com/ec0bcfed-66de-4e3d-9430-6c1c955fa630 3 - https://www.brighteon.com/7d0cbea5-af03-436d-ba87-72413c98fb9f 4 - https://www.brighteon.com/6a6cff5c-02a2-4e7d-b1e6-b9230da5def4 MAS INFORMACION -MORE INFORMATION
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/12/dr-love-quantum-dots-dna-barcoding-nano-razors-the-israeli-state/
LEAKED FOOTAGE: GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE NANO-RAZORBLADES – DARK FIELD MICROSCOPYhttps://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/12/10/leaked-footage-graphene-hydroxide-nano-razorblades-dark-field-microscopy/
Pfizer death jab patent
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021213945A1
Moderna death jab patent
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10703789B2/en
Microspheres and Microbubbles are micrometer size devices approximately equal in size to a red blood cell, according to the NIH. That’s about the width of a Human hair.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2889676/
Graphene Oxide-PLGA nanofibers
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30829545/
DNA-based tissue engineering
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/322446069_Graphene_Oxide_Incorporated_PLGA_Nanofibrous_Scaffold_for_Solid_Phase_Gene_Delivery_into_Mesenchymal_Stem_Cells
Microbubbles were designed to break through the blood/brain barrier and deliver their drug and chemical payload into brain cells.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-35677-w
The Microbubble and Microsphere devices carry drug and chemical payloads for controlled release of encapsulated DNA.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/plga
QUANTOM DOTS & MICROBEADS
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/12/08/covid-vaxx-patents-gene-deletion-lentivirus-cdna-and-no-stop-codons/