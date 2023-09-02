The US climate envoy Kerry announces war like effort to shut down American food supply
213 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
The climate change narrative is a hoax. 31,487 American scientists have signed this petition, including 9029 PhDs.
Keywords
johntaxcarbonchangeclimateglobalwarmingweatherunited nationsagendaco22030citykerrysmartwef
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos