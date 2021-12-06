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Democide Via Worldwide Corruption [German Corona Investigative Committee] Fuellmich, Zelenko, and Wolfgang Wodarg
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254 views • December 06, 2021
Democide Via Worldwide Corruption [German Corona Investigative Committee] Fuellmich, Zelenko, and Wolfgang Wodarg
Genocide By Corruption: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich With Dr. Vladimir Zelenko And Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, German Corona Investigative Committee July 25, 2021
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Genocide-By-Corruption--Dr.-Reiner-Fuellmich-With-Dr.-Vladimir-Zelenko-And-Dr.-Wolfgang-Wodarg:b
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a German American lawyer with experience going after large companies like Deutsche Bank. He is a member of the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses the current situation and his efforts to bring justice to the situation.
Corona Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Patents Prove SARS-CoV-2 Is A Manufactured Virus
https://www.citizensjournal.us/patents-prove-sars-cov-2-is-a-manufactured-virus/
Reiner Füllmich: The pandemic is a global coup d’etat
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/10/13/reiner-fullmich-the-pandemic-is-a-global-coup-detat/
Excellent Resource Links
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Notable Resignations Worldwide
https://www.resignation.info/dashboard
Genocide By Corruption: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich With Dr. Vladimir Zelenko And Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, German Corona Investigative Committee July 25, 2021
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Genocide-By-Corruption--Dr.-Reiner-Fuellmich-With-Dr.-Vladimir-Zelenko-And-Dr.-Wolfgang-Wodarg:b
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a German American lawyer with experience going after large companies like Deutsche Bank. He is a member of the German Corona Investigative Committee. He discusses the current situation and his efforts to bring justice to the situation.
Corona Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
Patents Prove SARS-CoV-2 Is A Manufactured Virus
https://www.citizensjournal.us/patents-prove-sars-cov-2-is-a-manufactured-virus/
Reiner Füllmich: The pandemic is a global coup d’etat
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/10/13/reiner-fullmich-the-pandemic-is-a-global-coup-detat/
Excellent Resource Links
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea
In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/
Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/
Notable Resignations Worldwide
https://www.resignation.info/dashboard
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