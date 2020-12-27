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Through their stories and through their eyes, get a glimpse of the Trump they know.
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106 views • December 27, 2020
President Trump is the most well-known person in the world. Everyone seems to have an opinion of him – but who is he really?
A Hollywood filmmaker strikes up an unexpected friendship with Lara Trump who introduces him to the women in the Trump family, administration, campaign, and business. Some are the children of immigrants, some from very humble beginnings, but all are strong, intelligent, talented patriots. They were chosen by the President because he saw something in them that many didn’t even see in themselves.
A Hollywood filmmaker strikes up an unexpected friendship with Lara Trump who introduces him to the women in the Trump family, administration, campaign, and business. Some are the children of immigrants, some from very humble beginnings, but all are strong, intelligent, talented patriots. They were chosen by the President because he saw something in them that many didn’t even see in themselves.
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