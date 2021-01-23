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Power of Words
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11 views • January 23, 2021
by Katharina Bless and Kay Wararuk
This was one of our Life Talks from Tuesday, January 19, '21 (English/Thai)
Katharina talks about the hidden and mostly not understood meaning of words. When we talk, make sound, we create our lives. Words are the means to our creation and we want to explain in this video how much we are creators of our reality.
If you are Thai and live abroad, you can direct your friends and family to us, we provide information on spiritual awakening and what is happening on the planet. We offer every Tuesday at Noon Thai time a life presentation.
You can follow Katharina Bless at MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
or on Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
You can find Kay at Telegram: @kaywararuk
You also can find her on her FB group of her School of Laughter
https://www.facebook.com/SchoolOfLaughter/
This was one of our Life Talks from Tuesday, January 19, '21 (English/Thai)
Katharina talks about the hidden and mostly not understood meaning of words. When we talk, make sound, we create our lives. Words are the means to our creation and we want to explain in this video how much we are creators of our reality.
If you are Thai and live abroad, you can direct your friends and family to us, we provide information on spiritual awakening and what is happening on the planet. We offer every Tuesday at Noon Thai time a life presentation.
You can follow Katharina Bless at MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
or on Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
You can find Kay at Telegram: @kaywararuk
You also can find her on her FB group of her School of Laughter
https://www.facebook.com/SchoolOfLaughter/
Keywords
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