FLASHBACK: X-Files Writes Alex Jones Predictions Into Their New Episodes

"When Communism Comes Again, Everything Will Happen" - Our Lady of Garabandal to Conchita

https://www.tldm.org/news10/whencommunismcomesagain.htm/

Middle-Aged White Suicide, Alcohol Abuse Linked to Loss of Religion

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/23/middle-aged-white-suicide-alcohol-abuse-linked-loss-religion/

Pray the Rosary of Provision for times of scarcity and famine

Anyone who prays this Rosary with faith and devotion will not lack the bread of every day. It is the promise of Jesus of Mercy.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/pray-the-rosary-of-provision-for-times-of-scarcity-and-famine/























