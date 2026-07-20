In her last ever live interview, Ann Widdecombe warned of a hidden "establishment" operating behind the scenes of UK politics

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In her last ever live interview, just four hours before she was murdered, Ann Widdecombe warned of a hidden "establishment" operating behind the scenes of UK politics.
Some people—including former UK PM Liz Truss—have referred to this hidden establishment as the "deep state".
"I didn't always believe in that theory, but I do think now that different parts of the establishment act in ways which I think are extremely questionable."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
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