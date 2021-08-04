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Smoking Gun: Documents Prove Fauci Designed COVID-19
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220 views • August 04, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the importance of the findings in the documentary 'Plandemic 2: Indoctornation' proving Fauci designed Covid-19. See the important film in full here: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=5f5fe441dc50dc07a1fbe5c1
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