EXPOSED: NEW FED CHAIR AS DOLLAR DIES! - Trump Says Weak Dollar Is Good! - What You Need To Know

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs and work with Mark Gonzales!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the announcement of a new Chair of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh.





Warsh who has worked for countless globalist institutions is the epitome of an establishmentarianist. From Bilderberg to the G30 and G20, from MEGA Group to the White House's National Economoc Council under George W. Bush. His father in-law is Ronald Lauder, a billionaire who has made calls to silence anyone who questions Israel. It's the same old story. In fact, as they say, in with the new boss, same as the old boss.





Kevin Warsh will be taking over at the Federal Reserve as we had predicted 6 months ago in a video and will continue the same old policies we have come to expect in the past. This private institution that they call "Federal" will continue to devalue the dollar and push people into poverty as was always the agenda. It makes people more dependent on the state.





In fact, President Trump said in an interview a week ago that a weak dollar is a "good thing." No. No it is not. Perhaps it helps competition in trade but the average person on the ground only suffers from it. Besides, the trade argument would work a lot better without massive tariffs effecting small businesses and big alike.





The continued move to a cashless society is sure to accelerate under Kevin Warsh who has been supportive of a cashless economy.





While we recently saw a large pullback on gold and silver following a historic rise, this is to be expected and should not strike fear into people considering the notion of trading in an appreciating asset for a depreciating asset like the dollar is insane. Zoom out at the 5000 foot view and you will see that wealth insurance does just that. Insures wealth. With the economy in a free fall going into the future and the restrictive nature of CBDCs and digital IDs on the horizon, precious metals will continue to grow in popularity and of course value vs a dying dollar.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026