BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EXPOSED: NEW FED CHAIR AS DOLLAR DIES! - Trump Says Weak Dollar Is Good! - What You Need To Know
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2672 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 1 day ago

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs and work with Mark Gonzales!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the announcement of a new Chair of the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh.


Warsh who has worked for countless globalist institutions is the epitome of an establishmentarianist. From Bilderberg to the G30 and G20, from MEGA Group to the White House's National Economoc Council under George W. Bush. His father in-law is Ronald Lauder, a billionaire who has made calls to silence anyone who questions Israel. It's the same old story. In fact, as they say, in with the new boss, same as the old boss.


Kevin Warsh will be taking over at the Federal Reserve as we had predicted 6 months ago in a video and will continue the same old policies we have come to expect in the past. This private institution that they call "Federal" will continue to devalue the dollar and push people into poverty as was always the agenda. It makes people more dependent on the state.


In fact, President Trump said in an interview a week ago that a weak dollar is a "good thing." No. No it is not. Perhaps it helps competition in trade but the average person on the ground only suffers from it. Besides, the trade argument would work a lot better without massive tariffs effecting small businesses and big alike.


The continued move to a cashless society is sure to accelerate under Kevin Warsh who has been supportive of a cashless economy.


While we recently saw a large pullback on gold and silver following a historic rise, this is to be expected and should not strike fear into people considering the notion of trading in an appreciating asset for a depreciating asset like the dollar is insane. Zoom out at the 5000 foot view and you will see that wealth insurance does just that. Insures wealth. With the economy in a free fall going into the future and the restrictive nature of CBDCs and digital IDs on the horizon, precious metals will continue to grow in popularity and of course value vs a dying dollar.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!


GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!


GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticsfederal reserveconspiracygoldjerome powellsilverdollarinflationcashlessjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdcwammark gonzaleskevin warsh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

Belle Carter
Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Laura Harris
Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Ramon Tomey
House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

Belle Carter
Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Laura Harris
EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China&#8217;s supply chain dominance

EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China’s supply chain dominance

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy