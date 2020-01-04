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1965 PROPHECY FROM STANLEY FRODISHAM OF END TIME
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30 views • January 04, 2020
The end time will be full of terrible darkness. Guidance in vision of what it will take to overcome. To avoid deception and have continued guidance from God. Only this guidance and relationship can save you and your family.
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