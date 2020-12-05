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What is the Son of Man? (1 of 3)
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38 views • December 05, 2020
The Apostle Matthew recorded one of the most pivotal and monumental statements in Jesus' Earthly ministry in the 16th chapter of his gospel account. Hundreds of millions of people the world over are familiar with this passage; however, familiarity often has no relation to understanding. Verses 13 through 17 mention "the Son of Man" and "the Christ (or Messiah)," as well as the very first mention in English Bible translations of the word "church." Sadly, far too many Christians, although familiar with this terminology, have minimal—to no—understanding of what (or who) the Son of Man and Christ (or Messiah) actually is. This functional illiteracy leaves them in the dark with regard to the "church" Jesus declared He would build; making it impossible for them to pursue and achieve that which God has made available to them. As we witness many vainly take (carry) the Name of the Lord aimlessly wander through life with no fruit of the Spirit as they often become frustrated or easily deceived, and eventually walk away from God, Jesus' revelation in His parable of the Sower and the Seed resounds: "UNDERSTANDING is the key to bearing fruit that remains."
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Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
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OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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