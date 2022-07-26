5G & The Demiurge. (The Left Hand Path)

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Is 5G a step closer to interfacing with the Demiurge? A brief look at the dangers associated with 5G and how the future technological control grid could be seen as humanity interfacing with the Demiurge and his Archons, while simultaneously cutting themselves of from Divine consciousness. https://www.amazon.com/Left-Hand-Path-B-Taylor/dp/1698646585 https://twitter.com/BRTaylor14 www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com