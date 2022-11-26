16. The Image of the Beast - 2 Unveiling Revelation

Free Study Notes down below!Completely understand God's last message to planet earth. Join Pastor Bohr as he meticulously examines and explains Revelation 14:6-12 phrase by phrase.

* What is the everlasting gospel?

* What is meant by "the hour of His judgment"?

* What is the wine of Babylon?

* What is meant by "the patience of the saints"?

* Who is the beast and what is his image and mark?

.

Download the free Study Notes for this series here!

https://secretsunsealed.org/the-three...

.

Visit our Website at SecretsUnsealed.org

For 24/7 streaming, visit SUMtv.org













Revelation 13:12 And he exercises all the authority of the first beast in his presence, and causes the earth and those who dwell in it to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.





Revelation 13:15

He was granted power to give breath to the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak and cause as many as would not worship the image of the beast to be killed.