Biden Inc: Dodgy Dealings

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Helping China, Hurting America
* ’Rona origins: [Bidan] administration ignores report on Chinese lab.
* [Bidan] cancels counter-espionage program.
* Staunch China critics are being targeted.
* China is clearly happy with what he is doing.
* Whatever helps the Chinese government, Joe Biden has dutifully done.
* Whatever hurts America’s most important strategic interests, he has also done.
* No one in law enforcement cared about the info on Hunter’s laptop.
* Joe knows more than he’s letting on.
* Another video of Hunter, prostitutes, crack etc.
* The Bidens made millions from the Chinese government.
* They were getting rich from business with our enemies and selling access to the U.S. government to China — and that’s a crime.
* This is about our leaders selling out America, including its most precious assets, to the ChiComs.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-hunter-biden-business-dealings-china-joe-biden
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 July 2022