Biden Inc: Dodgy Dealings

Helping China, Hurting America

* ’Rona origins: [Bidan] administration ignores report on Chinese lab.

* [Bidan] cancels counter-espionage program.

* Staunch China critics are being targeted.

* China is clearly happy with what he is doing.

* Whatever helps the Chinese government, Joe Biden has dutifully done.

* Whatever hurts America’s most important strategic interests, he has also done.

* No one in law enforcement cared about the info on Hunter’s laptop.

* Joe knows more than he’s letting on.

* Another video of Hunter, prostitutes, crack etc.

* The Bidens made millions from the Chinese government.

* They were getting rich from business with our enemies and selling access to the U.S. government to China — and that’s a crime.

* This is about our leaders selling out America, including its most precious assets, to the ChiComs.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-hunter-biden-business-dealings-china-joe-biden





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309392812112

