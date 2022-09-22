Bankers Wars

In a Rand Corporation document that was recently leaked, the intelligence service tacticians suggest the controlled demolition of the European Union to induce $9 trillion in capital flows to be channeled toward the ailing U.S. banking sector. Is this what is behind the recent fomenting of the war in Ukraine (which stokes tensions between Russia and Germany, and results in choking off energy flows to the E.U.)?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com