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BOMBSHELL: CNN Reports 19,958 Vote Flip To Biden
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99 views • November 10, 2020
CNN report on the election night a 19,958 vote flip from Trump to Biden during their broadcast No one caught this at the time of viewing, but is has been discovered now.
Look at PA at :05 and then at :40.
Trump goes from: 1,690,589 to 1,670,631
Biden gains the difference: 1,252,537 to 1,272,495
CNN's realizes this important fact and decides to take action. Their solution? Delete their entire election night coverage, and pass that info along to FOX, ABC, NBC, etc.
Look at PA at :05 and then at :40.
Trump goes from: 1,690,589 to 1,670,631
Biden gains the difference: 1,252,537 to 1,272,495
CNN's realizes this important fact and decides to take action. Their solution? Delete their entire election night coverage, and pass that info along to FOX, ABC, NBC, etc.
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