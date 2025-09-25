Trump is hosting Turkish President Erdogan at the White House - arrival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump is hosting Turkish President Erdogan at the White House.
At the beginning of the meeting, he stated that today he would talk about how Turkey can stop buying oil from Russia.
Trump also announced that today the US will discuss with Turkey the possibility of selling it the Patriot system, F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, with decisions possibly made by the end of the day.