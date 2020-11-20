© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ai trading robot on pace for 75% annual ROI
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • November 20, 2020
We asked "are cannabis stocks poised for a breakout?" back on October 22nd, and in case you didn't notice- pot stocks have been responding positively to election results after AZ, MT, SD, & NJ voted for cannabis.
C3 Fund's cannabis investment return is 18.55% since August 1, 2020, while outperforming MJ by 16.98% and POTX by 25.22% during the same period.
The C3 Fund's Cannabis Index uses a proprietary algorithm that's Artificial Intelligence-based with technical analysis and predictive analytics. The Investable Ai-Based Cannabis Index's approach ranks investment opportunities based on their probability of benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, events, and identifies those equities with the greatest potential for appreciation.
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 557 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
C3 Fund's cannabis investment return is 18.55% since August 1, 2020, while outperforming MJ by 16.98% and POTX by 25.22% during the same period.
The C3 Fund's Cannabis Index uses a proprietary algorithm that's Artificial Intelligence-based with technical analysis and predictive analytics. The Investable Ai-Based Cannabis Index's approach ranks investment opportunities based on their probability of benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, events, and identifies those equities with the greatest potential for appreciation.
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 557 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.