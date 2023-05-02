Welcome To Proverbs Club.Advancing The Wise And The Discerning.
Proverbs 1:5 (NIV).
5) let the wise listen and add to their learning,
and let the discerning get guidance—
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Instruction makes the Wise even wiser.
Coaching improves the discerning.
Instruction is general, while coaching is specific and personal.
