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THE DEMONS IN US
SERVANT SONG
SERVANT SONG
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35 views • January 28, 2022
When it comes to demonic possession, we tend to see people as either being possessed by demons, or being free of them. Unfortunately, it isn't that simple. In this video, you'll learn about a woman who battles real demons on a daily basis. Her demons show themselves in very abnormal and shocking ways. For most of us, however, we have besetting sins which we never totally "cast out", and they manifest themselves in ways that we consider to be "normal" human behaviour. But that doesn't make our sins any less demonic. Are you willing to confront your demons, and learn what it takes to keep confronting them on a daily basis? If so, please watch this video, and then write to me at the email address shown at the end.
Keywords
biblegodmessiahevolutionlovejesuschristianspiritualitytruthchristianityreligionflatearthagnosticismatheismjesuschristbigbangtheory
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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