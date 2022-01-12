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Salt Lake County Utah Council SLCO Jan 11th Special Meeting To Discuss Mask Order
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22 views • January 12, 2022
Salt Lake County Utah Council SLCO Jan 11th Special Meeting To Discuss Mask Order
KUTV 2News
https://www.facebook.com/KUTV2News/videos/661951368135439
https://kutv.com/news/local/sl-co-council-expected-to-debate-overturning-indoor-mask-mandate
SLCO Council Expected To Discuss Mask Order
Salt Lake County Council expected to take public comment, debate health department's mask order as part of their regularly-scheduled meeting
KUTV 2News
https://www.facebook.com/KUTV2News/videos/661951368135439
https://kutv.com/news/local/sl-co-council-expected-to-debate-overturning-indoor-mask-mandate
SLCO Council Expected To Discuss Mask Order
Salt Lake County Council expected to take public comment, debate health department's mask order as part of their regularly-scheduled meeting
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