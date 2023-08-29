Unknown History of Disease, the Spanish Flu and Frequency, Germ Theory w/ Dr. Lee Merritt (1of2)

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Dr. Lee Merritt joins the show to share with listeners the unknown history of the Spanish Flu and the flu in general. We discuss frequency energy and how our bodies are batteries highly effected by frequency, EMF and the suns energy. You can learn more about Dr. Lee Merritt at https://www.drleemerritt.com/





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MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





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