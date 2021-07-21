LIFELONG PHYSICALLY FIT BODYBUILDER POOPING BLOOD AFTER GETTING VAXXXED

A former competitive bodybuilder and lifelong physically fit man, Glen Gillan, received his first dose of the experimental poison on April 19th. He immediately became ill. He was pooping blood, dizzy and unable to walk around the block. 2 1/2 months later he went back for seconds. He got the Moderna vaxxx. That completely ruined his body. This formerly physically fit athlete is now barely functioning. He gets out of breath when going for a walk. He can barely lift his body out of bed. Forget about weight lifting. He’s currently not pooping blood but his situation does not seem to be improving. Another unhappy customer.



A document titled “Electronic Support for Public Health-Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)” says that less than 1% of all vaccine deaths are reported. “Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health.