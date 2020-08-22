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John 20:19-31 - Exploring Another Dramatic Keystone/Time Reset Scenario
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28 views • August 22, 2020
This awesome passage offers up an epic series of insights, joining a few other's we've shortlisted that speak so loudly to us about where we really are in the end times!
Some links relative to this video's content:
YouTube Playlist: John 19:16a - 20:31 Interactive
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjiPOC8yurzuj4jMJ7JtVTzy80kKuMwnc
The Interactive Presentation: John 19:16b - 20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
The Interactive Presentation: John 17:1 - 18:9
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Some links relative to this video's content:
YouTube Playlist: John 19:16a - 20:31 Interactive
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjiPOC8yurzuj4jMJ7JtVTzy80kKuMwnc
The Interactive Presentation: John 19:16b - 20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
The Interactive Presentation: John 17:1 - 18:9
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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